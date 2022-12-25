The Next Call of Duty: Black Ops Game Has To Continue Supporting

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s bold new DMZ mode being a hit with many players, it is important that the support continues with the next game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s connective tissue could not be any more apparent. All the innovations made in Modern Warfare 2 have carried over to Warzone 2, while the battle royale game’s Al Mazrah map has been segmented off into multiplayer locations. With no integration happening yet, Warzone 2 feels deeply connected to the latest Modern Warfare game, though that is going to change soon.





While Sledgehammer Games is supposedly developing the year two expansion for Modern Warfare 2, 2024 is not that far off, and it will supposedly be bringing a new Black Ops title from Treyarch. Though nothing has been confirmed thus far, many are expecting this Black Ops game’s content to be integrated into Warzone 2, with content from Treyarch’s game being the focus for as long as it is the active title. What this will mean for DMZ is unclear, though hopefully support for the mode continues long after Modern Warfare 2’s life cycle is over.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ Mode Could Shine During The Haunting Event





DMZ Deserves To Live For as Long as Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Does

As of now, it is entirely unclear what Infinity Ward’s plans are for DMZ. The mode is still in its beta form, so it can be assumed that more content will be added alongside Modern Warfare 2’s new seasons. This could range from extra enemy types, more weapon case rewards to strive for, additional contract ideas, and bonus tiers of missions to complete. Based on a recent leak, another map is also likely.

According to some Season 2 rumors, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 could be receiving a version of Castle for resurgence and DMZ. Though this information should be taken with a grain of salt, Season 2 art has leaked and been taken down by Activision, suggesting that the Call of Duty: World at War map is actually on the way. Though the concept of a second, small-scale DMZ map being added so soon after the mode’s release is exciting, fans are understandably nervous about what the far future of the mode will be like.

Call of Duty: Warzone has removed fan favorite content before. Plunder is nowhere to be seen in Warzone 2, while Zombie Royale remained exclusive to the Haunting of Verdansk despite its immense popularity. Despite being a bold new idea, the team-based Payload mode faded into obscurity, with the list of popular LTMs that went away being extensive. For this reason, the future of DMZ is uncertain, with fans hoping it remains a focus long after Infinity Ward has passed the baton to Treyarch.

Once Treyarch’s game becomes the center of attention for Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the studio should work with Raven Software to continue expanding DMZ. If a new, full-sized map is added to celebrate Treyarch’s new game, DMZ should be playable within that location, and Treyarch could make some major additions to signify that its time with the mode has started. Adding Zombies to DMZ would be a good starting point, as players could clear out locations full of the undead just like they did in Blackout.

If DMZ support ends once Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no longer the active Call of Duty game, fans of the mode could have little reason to keep playing. Treyarch can and should keep expanding upon DMZ, adding new features that Infinity Ward did not think of in order to keep the mode relevant. For some, DMZ has become more enjoyable than regular Warzone. Alienating those players would be a mistake, so hopefully DMZ will grow alongside Warzone instead of becoming an afterthought in a few years’ time.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

MORE: Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ Mode Could Use a Deeper Storage System