Two Christmassy alcoholic drinks that could raise your blood





However, certain boozy drinks associated with Christmas could be bad for your blood pressure. Take eggnog, for example, which usually has a dash of rum, whisky or brandy, but it typically contains spices, milk and cream too. Heavy cream contains added sugars, which – if consumed a fair bit – could lead to weight gain and high blood pressure.

Dietitian Tracy Parker said: "Previous studies have suggested that [consuming] too much added sugar increases a person's risk of the development of diseases, including hypertension." Hypertension is the medical term to describe a blood pressure reading of 140/90mmHg or higher. High blood pressure rarely has any noticeable symptoms, but an at-home monitor or a reading at a pharmacy, or at the doctor's office, can be telling. Around a third of British adults are estimated, by the NHS, to have high blood pressure.

There are many risks associated with high blood pressure, which can range from heart disease to vascular dementia. Health risks associated with high blood pressure: Heart disease

Heart attacks

Strokes

Heart failure

Peripheral arterial disease

Aortic aneurysms

Kidney disease

Vascular dementia. Drinking too much alcohol is considered a risk factor for developing high blood pressure.