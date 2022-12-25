Unique Network teams up with Livetree to bring Web3 Social Media

Unique Network and Livetree take the first steps towards a broader vision, acknowledging the economic value of content and using digital assets in online social platforms

Unique Network, a leader in Web3 infrastructure and NFTs, announced a partnership with Livetree today. Livetree is poised to be a leading social platform offering a public-spirited web3 social network of #Collectives for creators. As technology and community partners, Unique Network will facilitate minting your Collective’s membership cryptocurrency, collective treasury and turning any of your social posts into NFT collective assets.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Chief Executive Officer at Unique Network, shared his excitement about the partnership with Livetree: “Unique Network has successfully developed tools that allow for the creation of advanced features of NFTs and it’s exciting to see how these tools can now be used within platforms to enhance the end user experience. Our goal to share the benefits of blockchain technology in a meaningful way aligns with Livetree’s ambition to develop collectives for social good.”

Unique Network’s advanced NFT infrastructure enables developers to create novel minting processes where an original NFT can be divided. With this upcoming nesting process, NFTs can have multiple purposes including rental, exhibition, delegation, fungibility, and communication. This will present a novel way for platforms like Livetree to offer diverse models of ownership.

Livetree is the first decentralized social network to apply the proposed new EIP technical standard, ensuring creators can earn income regardless of the social network.

Through the partnership with Livetree, creators and users will have access to gasless minting as Unique Network have sponsored gas fees for Livetree users, lowering barriers to entry and enhancing user experiences to comparable standards with other web3 apps.The Livetree collaboration is setting the foundations for the shared vision of a future of digital asset expansion.

For any social network to thrive, the user onboarding process must be smooth and seamless. Through the partnership with Livetree, creators and users will have access to gasless minting as Unique Network have sponsored gas fees for Livetree users, lowering barriers to entry and enhancing user experiences to comparable standards with other web3 apps.

In addition to the advanced features both Unique Network and Livetree are focused on encouraging social good and building a sustainable future. By tapping into the sustainable NFTs provided by Unique Network, Collectives created on Livetree can ensure that every transaction on the network not only consumes minimal energy but also conserves the environment.

Livetree’s social ethos is clear through their initial deployment, i.e., with Moss — a carbon credit platform that purchases and protects land in the Amazon rainforest by offsetting CO2 for the entire social network’s revenue, sees the social network decentralized via the #LivetreeCollective which represents the entire social network. On its initial deployment, part of the global treasury is committed to forest preservation and reforestation projects.

“Together, your Livetree #Collective represents the paradigm shift we have been waiting for in social networks. Through these difficult economic times, the blockchain industry needs to focus on adding true value. Your Livetree #Collective is here to go beyond speculative trading and realize tangible income based on a proven model extended, enhanced, and made significantly better with web3 capabilities,” says LiveTree Founder Ashley Turing“Livetree’s inspired purpose aligns perfectly with Unique Network’s focus on innovation and sustainability, making this a visionary partnership. Livetree is one of the first applications within the Polkadot ecosystem that is designed for mass adoption, breaking down the technical and financial access barriers,” says Unique Network CEO, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Want to start your own Unique blockchain-based #LivetreeCollective?

About Unique Network

Unique Network is an infrastructure for the next generation of NFTs. The first NFT chain for Kusama and Polkadot, Unique Network offers developers independence from high network transaction fees, dense upgrades, and siloed NFTs. The Unique Network team has partnered with numerous NFT projects in order to deepen the integrations needed to expand NFT use cases and usability.

About Livetree

Livetree is a network of #Collectives that puts users in control over how income is made from their social posts. It is a non-profit social network. With Livetree, the creator is in charge. It empowers creators to earn more for their content, sustainably. Livetree is a social NFT platform where each user matters. Within the app users can gather, build collectives, discuss topics of interest, create fan clubs and social spaces.

Media Contact

Company Name: Unique Network

Contact Person: Charu Sethi

Email: Send Email

Phone: 0897001102

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://unique.network/