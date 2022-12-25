Velon seeks to form digital fan universe with new Web3 platform

Velon, the team-owned marketing and media company for professional road cycling, has announced the launch of a new platform built on Web3 technology which aims to create a digital fan universe.
‘Road Code’ is being developed in a partnership between Velon and the HBAR Foundation, which supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network.
