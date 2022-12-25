We will defeat evil... defiant message after deadly strikesv

The Ukrainian President said: “Freedom comes at a high price. But slavery has an even higher price.”

Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and mark Christmas Eve – the main day of the festive season in the country – on January 6.

But a growing number of worshippers in the country have been celebrating the day on December 24 and 25, in line with most Christians around the world.

In a video address late on Christmas Eve, Mr Zelensky said: “We endured attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror and missile strikes.”

“Let’s endure this winter because we know what we are fighting for. We will celebrate our holidays! As always. We will smile and be happy. As always.”

“The difference is that we will not ­wait for a miracle. After all, we create it ourselves.”