Web3 Firm Azuki Arrives on Chinese Lifestyle Social Platform

The Chinese user community of Web3 firm Azuki has officially arrived on Xiaohongshu, a lifestyle sharing social platform, to share more about the brand’s community culture and activities.

Azuki is a Web3 PFP brand that utilizes NFTs for community ownership of the brand. It was established on January 12 of this year, and now owns a collection of 10,000 avatars and products like Azuki, Beanz, and Twin Tigers Jacket.

Azuki NFTs are minted on the Ethereum blockchain and are bought and sold with Ethereum on NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea, stored in NFT wallets such as MetaMask. NFTs on the platform are renowned for their aesthetic appeal, and resonate with the audience, particularly in Asia, where anime is extremely popular.

(Source: Azuki)

Azuki holders get access to The Garden – the unique metaverse within the Azuki ecosystem. According to the project’s website, “it is a corner of the internet where art, community, and culture fuse to create magic. The lines between the physical and digital worlds are blurring and the rules are being rewritten.” The Garden will be home to interactive multimedia experiences, games, community incentives and potentially animation and comics. In addition to The Garden, the Azuki team plans to launch streetwear collabs, NFT drops, live events and much more.

Azuki’s core team was hatched in Los Angeles, with backgrounds in crypto, technology, and gaming. The platform was one of the hottest projects in early 2022 and has continued to build and develop its community despite the recent bear market. Recently, Azuki launched its PBT (Physical Backed Token), a new way to experience NFTs fusing the digital and physical realms.

The platform is also now facing some controversy. Zagabond, one of the founders, wrote an article in May in which he admitted that he had worked on some projects before Azuki and that he later abandoned them. Many collectors and enthusiasts felt that the co-founder was not simply guilty of concealing the information from his community, but of one of the biggest faux pas in the NFT field.