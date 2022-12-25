‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Be Devastated By This Season 5 News

“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.”

If your only Christmas wish was to watch an all-new episode of Yellowstone, well, prepare to be disappointed. There is no new episode of Yellowstone on December 25. The series on hiatus this week, so don’t plan on topping off your holiday celebrations with a visit to the Dutton family ranch. And, before you think it’s because you’re on the naughty list, rest assured that it’s a planned dark week in season 5.

After last week’s episode, “The Dream is Not Me,” fans are eager to find out what happens next. Rip, Beth, John, Summer, and the whole bunkhouse gang had a fun time at the county fair, but now the hard work begins as the crew prepares to leave the ranch and relocate the herd of cattle. Perhaps more importantly, the episode ended with Jamie gearing up to call in a special assembly to get his father impeached as governor of Montana (and set himself up to be voted into office with Sarah’s help).

If you want to plan your New Year’s weekend, know that there will be a new episode on January 1. But (you’ll really want to brace yourself for this news), that will be the mid-season finale, and Paramount Network has not announced when the show will return for the final 6 episodes of season 5.

In the meantime, you’ll find us rewatching the first 4 seasons on Peacock and catching up on 1923 on Paramount+!

