Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 spoilers: More on John’s request

We may be waiting until January 1 to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 but based on what we know, it will be worthwhile.

At the end of episode 7, it was already clear that John Dutton was going to be facing some big-time trouble, and it was totally due to his own son in Jamie. As we move forward now, the question is going to become precisely how much damage Wes Bentley’s character may really be able to do. Are we well-aware of the fact that he has Sarah on his side? Sure, but let’s not forget that Beth has substantial blackmail in the form of Garrett Randall; we’re not sure just how much these two are going to be able to achieve because of that.

For now, we simply suggest that you check out the full Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 synopsis with other insight all about what’s coming:

Jamie goes through with his plan; John has a request for Monica and lends support to an unexpected friend; the Yellowstone cowboys embark on a big change; a flashback reveals a source of Rip’s loyalty.

The John – Monica storyline could actually prove to be one of the most fascinating we get in here, mostly because they had such a powerful moment earlier this season after the events of the car accident. We do think that she would do whatever she could to help him, but what exactly will that entail? It’s something that we’ll have to wait and see on in due time.

For now, we are firmly expecting some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of all of this, especially since there is no return date set at the moment for the second part of the season. We are very much excited for the future, but it remains to be seen what said future will hold.

What are you the most excited to see entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 8?

Is there any one thing you are hoping for?




