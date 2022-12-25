Categories
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Admits He ‘Didn’t Know How to

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, winner of Best Picture and Best Director for


Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is currently making headlines as the lead of TV’s most-watched drama. For his first foray into being the star of a TV series, Costner plays fifth-generation rancher and family patriarch John Dutton on Taylor Sheridan’s popular neo-western. And the show has found more success than the cast and crew could ever have dreamed of.

But for the vast majority of his career, Costner was nowhere near television. Since the early 1980s, he’s been an A-list movie star and director. He even won two Oscars back in 1991 for the epic western Dances With Wolves.





