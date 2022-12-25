Zara and Mike Tindall hold four-year-old Lena’s hand on Christmas walk





Proud parents Zara and Mike Tindall arrived for the Royal Christmas service on Sunday with their four-year-old daughter Lena in tow. In a sweet moment captured by cameras, Lena held on to the hands of both of her parents as they made their way to church. Lena looked a little nervous as she made her way past adoring Royal fans.

Her older sister Mia, 8, loooked more reassured and was seen cheekily smiling as she followed the Royal procession to St Mary Magdalene’s church. The couple arrived ahead of the Royal Family’s annual Christmas Day service. The late monarch’s granddaughter and her former rugby player husband joined other senior members of the family to attend the first Christmas service of King Charles III’s reign. Like all members of the family, the couple greeted well-wishers lining the streets. For the occasion today, Zara, who was not given an official royal title, was seen wearing a grey coat, whilst Mike sported a grey suit as the couple sartorially complemented each other.

Zara and Mike share three children, eight-year-old Mia, four-year-old Lena and one-year-old Lucas. The royal couple have largely kept their young children out of the spotlight but the family of five were spotted arriving at King Charles III's festive lunch on December 20. The family were pictured arriving at Windsor Castle by car. In September, Mike supported his wife at the state funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The couple, who attended without their children, were visibly moved as they said their final goodbyes to the late monarch.