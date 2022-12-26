29 TV Acting Duos (And One Trio And A Cast) Whose Chemistry Was

“The chemistry was palpable in Season 1, and then Season 2 played off of it so well. Every glance, the way they spoke to each other, the way they looked at each other, the way they physically moved *around* each other was just…perfect. They were oozing chemistry in every scene they were in, and the transition of Ava from presumed straight to bi felt so natural. Her chemistry with Beatrice was largely to thank for that, I think. They shared a kiss to seal the deal, but you could tell from Episode 1, without anyone saying a thing out loud, that they were perfect together.”

—skaboom