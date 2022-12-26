5 tips for electric car owners for getting the most range out of





EV owners will likely experience slower charging speeds and reduced range in winter with some taking to the Reddit forum (r/electricvehicles) to admit their car loses as much as 50 percent of range in the dead of winter. With this in mind, EV experts at Hippo Leasing have consulted experienced EV drivers to reveal tried and tested tips on getting the most range from their electric vehicles in winter.

Pre-condition the battery or pre-heat the cabin Most EV drivers charge their car overnight so it’s ready for their morning journey. One Reddit user suggested that drivers should “preheat the cabin wherever possible while plugged in”. They added: “This will use energy from the grid to heat the vehicle before you drive off, rather than from the battery while you’re driving.” READ MORE: Six things that are illegal behind the wheel during Christmas

Doing so not only heats the cabin ready for the journey, but it also preconditions the battery for the journey meaning the car doesn’t have to use the battery while driving to get up to optimum performance temperature (generally around 20°C). Direct heat to the passenger, not the cabin Internal combustion engine cars have waste heat that heats the passenger cabin, but this isn’t the case in an electric vehicle and blasting the heat to compensate can reduce an EV’s performance even further in winter. One forum user suggested: “Instead of sacrificing warmth, use a more direct source for it. Heated seats can offer the same or better comfort than turning the heat up five degrees or so.” DON’T MISS

