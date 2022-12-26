Bybit’s New Brand Shows the Way to Web3

Bringing next-level reliability, products and opportunities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

–News Direct–

Bybit , the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is redefining what it means to be a crypto exchange by unveiling a new brand focused on Web3 and becoming a “crypto ark” for the world.

Bybit’s new look reflects its commitment to creating trusted products that deliver the exponential opportunities of Web3 to institutional and retail investors. Given recent events, the company has realigned around the conviction to weather the crypto winter by producing products so users can easily access the next generation of the internet.

The new brand identity will feature a new tagline, images and colors suitable for Bybit’s role as a leader in the crypto industry. It will be showcased during Bybit co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou’s bi-annual keynote address on Dec. 28 where he will discuss the current state of the industry, as well as what he expects to see in 2023.

Bybit Sets Sail to Web3

Bybit sees Web3 as a nascent space with potential for creativity, development and success for companies and individuals readying for the next phase of the internet. The new brand reflects how Bybit is building on its reputation as one of the best places for crypto trading and now also becoming a guide and builder in the Web3 space.

Web3 encompasses the world of decentralized finance (DeFi), collectives of enthusiasts and builders known as decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), blockchain gaming and more. Bybit is already bringing these immersive experiences to its users via easy and accessible products such as its Web3 Wallet.

The Crypto Ark is a Place of Calm in Storm

Bybit is committed to reliability, safety and education focused on blockchain and Web3. Its unimpeachable performance and strong record across market environments is thanks to its commitment to ethical business practices and consistent performance.

The “Crypto Ark” concept signals to users that these elements of solid governance and transparency remain at the core of Bybit’s operations and offer stability in turbulent times. This, combined with Bybit’s motto: “listen, care, improve,” will continue to be the ground on which the new brand stands.

Known for its 24-hour customer service in multiple languages and uncomplicated educational materials, Bybit’s new brand will further focus on improving accessibility to the opportunities of blockchain technology so anyone can achieve their dreams and freedom. The multitude of fresh colors strengthens this point, showing how it is integral to Bybit’s operations.

“Bybit’s new brand is our flag in the sand,” said Chin Mei Kuan, head of brand, marketing and content at Bybit. “We are not content to rest on our laurels but determined to redefine what a crypto exchange can be. The new brand shows that we are firmly focused on using this bear market to create products that will deliver the promises of Web3 for all users, bringing next-level reliability, transparency and opportunities to Web3 — so watch this space.”

Further Resources from Bybit Blog

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) team Borussia Dortmund.

Contact Details

Bybit

press@bybit.com

Company Website

https://www.bybit.com/en-US/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/bybits-new-brand-shows-the-way-to-web3-484389630

2022 News Direct Corp.