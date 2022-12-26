Call Of Duty Warzone 2: Building 21 Explained

Even though Call of Duty Warzone 2 is the go-to game for COD fans to jump into, DMZ is slowly taking the spotlight due to its innovative take on the Survival FPS genre. And while DMZ may never overshadow the success of Warzone 2, DMZ will for sure garner its own fanbase that is sure to grow over the coming updates.





Related: Complete Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MCPR-300 Breakdown

And to expand DMZ, Infinity Ward has released a new close-quarter DMZ map (no sniping spots like in Warzone 2) that will test the skill of hardcore players. But aside from having all the same gameplay mechanics from Al Mazrah, Building 21 has lots of new features that players will want to know about before using their Keycard.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Infinity Ward has stated Building 21 will not always be accessible. Instead, Building 21 will open with a limited time limit, and once the timer ends, it’ll close with a fixed cooldown timer.

Building 21 – Gameplay

One of the most notable features of Building 21 is that killing enemies or making lots of noise will increase the Protection Level. As players can expect, the higher the Protection Level the more Shadow Company AIs will spawn, meaning stealth should always be the priority. But, Protection Level can also increase if a player is caught on a Security Camera.

Players can only form teams of four (initially spawn in with three) but can request one additional squad mate through the Ping Menu or Proximity Chat feature. In sharp contrast, players can form teams of six on the Al Mazrah DMZ map.

Building 21 – Map Layout

Building 21’s layout is similar to several POI buildings in Al Mazrah, but players cannot leave the building itself (unless they’re exfilling). There are three levels in Building 21 that contain various types of loot, enemies, and secret doors. All players joining the Building 21 map will randomly be placed on one of the floors, meaning every session will be different. As for Exfill, there are only three Exfil Elevators (one on each floor).

The best weapons to bring to Building 21 are close-quarter ones, like the Fennec 45 or FSS Hurricane since there will be lots of rooms and narrow hallways. Additionally, there’s a Basement with lots of high-tier loot, but it’s heavily guarded by Shadow Company.

Building 21 – Enemies

All of Shadow Company has 3-Plate Armor Vests and Armored Helmets, unlike the typical AQ Soldier from Al Mazrah. Aside from that, Shadow Company units can have a wide array of weapons, from Shotguns to PILA Launchers. Additionally, players may encounter Shadow Company units with Riot Shields which also have 3-Plate Armor Vests. So, players should ensure they use Armor-Piercing Rounds since it’ll take them down a lot faster.

Related: Call of Duty Warzone 2.0: All Contracts, Ranked

Players have also noted (and confirmed by Infinity Ward) that the AI of Shadow Company is a lot more complex, meaning they take cover more often or use more lethal/tactical equipment. Furthermore, Shadow Company can (and will) revive downed allies.

The main boss of Building 21 is Velikan (just like Al Mazrah has the Chemist), but players will notice that Velikan is far harder to beat. Velikan will randomly spawn throughout the match (a warning will be displayed on-screen) and will have several Wheelson drones alongside him. In terms of Loadout, Velikan carries an RGL-80 Grenade Launcher, but some players have reported him spawning with the Chimera Assault Rifle. The only major issue about Velikan is that from a distance he looks like every other Shadow Company unit with the difference that he’s a lot harder to take down.

Building 21 – Secret Doors

There are several locked doors on every floor of Building 21, but they all require a different set of Keycards. So far, there are Green, Blue, Red, and Black Keycards. The Blue and Red Keycards can only be found on the Al Mazrah DMZ map inside Orange Loot Chests or Loadout Drops. The Green and Black Keycards can only be obtained in Building 21 (Green is dropped by normal Shadow Company units and Black from Velikan Boss).

Building 21 – Weapon Cases

To obtain a Weapon Case, players must look for the Server Room (Basement Level) and start to hack the servers (it will prompt all players in the lobby that it’s being hacked). While waiting for the servers to be hacked, several waves of enemy units will spawn. Once hacked, players will need to go to the Armory Room (located on the Third Floor) which will be guarded by a Wheelson Drone.

Once defeated, players can enter the Armory and start to crack a Safe. Inside the Safe, players can find the Weapon Case (though some players have reported not always finding one). And similar to Al Mazrah’s Weapon Cases, players must extract with it to receive the Weapon Case Reward (6 in total). The Weapon Case Rewards are as follows:

Going Bark – Weapon Charm

– Weapon Rover – Calling Card

– Roar – Weapon Sticker

– Company Sniper – Emblem

– Camo Cloud – Heavy Chopper Skin

– Silver Tox – Chimera Blueprint

The good news is that picking up the Weapon Case doesn’t mark players, meaning players can reach the Exfil Elevator without fearing someone knows where they are.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

More: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Atomgrad Raid Guide