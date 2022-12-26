Christmas over, but still a busy time for holiday travel on the

It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year — and lots of traffic on the roadways proves it.

Cars, trucks and SUVs — all jammed together on Interstate 95.

“We ate, we opened presents and watched football,” says Tony Caliruso, who along with wife Janet are making their way back home to Hollywood after a couple days visiting family in New Smyrna Beach for the Christmas holiday.

After several hours in the car, they made a quick stop at the Palm Bay rest area.

They say overall the drive has been uneventful.

“Everyone is behaving themselves, there were lots of people cutting in and out, but today, so far so good,” says Janet.

AAA estimates some six million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more from home until January 2.

It’s a new record high for the Florida year end travel period.

Nationwide, 112 million Americans are estimated to travel as the holiday winds down. That’s the third busiest since AAA began tracking numbers in 2000.

People like the Mixon family, making the 20-hour trek from Chicago down to south Florida for vacation.

Driving through the winter storm up north made for a long journey.

“We’ve been driving since Friday night, so it’s been a long one,” says Brian Mixon. “I’m ready to get to the hotel and go to sleep.”

​Gas prices have dropped 41 cents a gallon since early November, easing the pain at the pump as people travel during the holiday.