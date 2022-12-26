Cold Weather Payments explained as 8 UK regions may face ice and

A Cold Weather Payment is a Government support scheme which is helping people reduce their energy bills. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in place across the West coast of Scotland down to Manchester until 10am on Tuesday with a risk of ice on untreated surfaces.

Warnings for ice are in place across Central, Tayside and Fife, East Midlands, Highlands and Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, SW Scotland Lothian Borders, Strathclyde and Yorkshire and Humber.

It comes after the US faces days of an Arctic blast bringing plummeting temperatures and blizzards.

With challenging weather conditions ahead, many Britons could stand to benefit from a Cold Weather Payment.

The Government uses weather stations in England and Wales to determine when a Cold Weather Payment has been triggered

