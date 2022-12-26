Cold Weather Payments explained as 8 UK regions may face ice and

A Cold Weather Payment is a Government support scheme which is helping people reduce their energy bills. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in place across the West coast of Scotland down to Manchester until 10am on Tuesday with a risk of ice on untreated surfaces.
Warnings for ice are in place across Central, Tayside and Fife, East Midlands, Highlands and Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, SW Scotland Lothian Borders, Strathclyde and Yorkshire and Humber.
It comes after the US faces days of an Arctic blast bringing plummeting temperatures and blizzards.
With challenging weather conditions ahead, many Britons could stand to benefit from a Cold Weather Payment.
The Government uses weather stations in England and Wales to determine when a Cold Weather Payment has been triggered
READ MORE: Thousands of pensioners could receive £6,900 in back payments – list of groups affected
Those living in Scotland can no longer get Cold Weather Payments, however, they might get an annual £50 Winter Heating Payment instead.
Once they become eligible, households will get £25 for every seven days of very cold weather between November 1 and March 31.
Anyone wanting to see if they qualify for a Cold Weather Payment can check their eligibility on the Government’s website.
Those interested in seeing if they are eligible will be asked what country they live in the UK and share what postcode they live in using the checker.
DON’T MISS
A DWP spokesperson said: “These additional payments provide support every year to help people experiencing the coldest weather.
“Cold Weather Payments can be triggered right through to the end of March, giving people facing disproportionately cold weather that extra reassurance over the chillier months.
“We’re committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our society and this additional help comes on top of wider Government support including £1,200 in direct payments already issued to millions of low-income households this year.
“Alongside this, we’re providing all households with £400 towards their energy bills this winter, with our Energy Price Guarantee saving the typical household another £900 on top of this.”
Source link