Daniel Day-Lewis co-star ‘refused to be afraid’ of him on set

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis is regarded by many as one the greatest living actors of his generation, having won a record three Best Actor Oscars. The 65-year-old is now retired, which he announced following the release of his final movie, Phantom Thread – a film that reunited him with his There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson. The 2017 film had the star play a 1950s dressmaker opposite a young waitress he takes on as his muse, played by Vicky Krieps. Now in a new interview, the actress has blasted the acting legend for his insufferable behaviour on set.

Day-Lewis is well known for staying totally in character on set, requiring everyone working on his films to address him by the name of his role. In My Left Foot his character had cerebral palsy, so the star stayed in a wheelchair throughout filming and the crew had to spoon-feed him.

Ahead of filming The Last of the Mohicans, the triple Oscar winner lived for a month in the North Carolina wilderness. And in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, he would text his co-star Sally Field as the Civil War president and sign them off “Yours, A.”

As for his method acting in Phantom Thread, Krieps highlighted her frustration with the special treatment he received and hit back through her own part.