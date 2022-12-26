David Jason ‘never thought’ Only Fools would become huge hit

The much-loved 1980s comedy, which aired on BBC, still remains a favourite with viewers today after it ended in 1991. Christmas Specials continued until 2003, and several fans tune in to re-watch them annually. David, 82, starred as Derek “Del Boy” Trotter alongside Nicholas Lyndhurst as his brother, Rodney Trotter. Reflecting on the show’s continued success, David told BBC Breakfast on Christmas Day that he never thought such a level of success “would happen to me”.

The Only Fools and Horses Christmas Special of 1996 saw Del Boy finally making his millions during an auction.

The episode reeled in 24.3 million viewers and is still widely enjoyed.

Joining BBC Breakfast on Christmas Day 2022, the legendary actor stated: “It’s been a journey.

“There is no way on planet Earth that you would have thought in any possibility that would happen to me.”

