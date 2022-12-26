Dental hygienist shares best and worst Christmas foods for your

“Instead of grazing on chocolate temptations throughout the day, allocate a set time for sugary snacks, for instance tucking into your selection box after mealtimes as a dessert.”

Turkey

She said: “The good news is, this traditional Christmas centrepiece is packed full of healthy nutrients such as calcium and phosphorus , which, along with vitamin D, help with the development of strong teeth.

“However, turkey is a prime culprit for getting stuck between the teeth.

“Make sure to use dental tape, floss, or interdental brushes after eating a Christmas dinner or a turkey sandwich to remove unwanted debris from the gaps between your teeth, where a regular toothbrush is unable to reach.”