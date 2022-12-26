Categories
Health

Dental hygienist shares best and worst Christmas foods for your

Dental hygienist shares best and worst Christmas foods for your


“Instead of grazing on chocolate temptations throughout the day, allocate a set time for sugary snacks, for instance tucking into your selection box after mealtimes as a dessert.”

Turkey

She said: “The good news is, this traditional Christmas centrepiece is packed full of healthy nutrients such as calcium and phosphorus , which, along with vitamin D, help with the development of strong teeth.

“However, turkey is a prime culprit for getting stuck between the teeth.

“Make sure to use dental tape, floss, or interdental brushes after eating a Christmas dinner or a turkey sandwich to remove unwanted debris from the gaps between your teeth, where a regular toothbrush is unable to reach.”



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.