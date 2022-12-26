Drivers risk invalidating car insurance policies with window

They have also warned drivers must inform their insurance provider of any upgrades to avoid being caught out.

They said: “As with any modification, insurers need to know. Whatever the change people are making, I always advise them to ask their insurer beforehand.

“It’s an easy way of preventing any unpleasant surprises. You must tell your insurer even if you’re tinting rear glass to improve security or protect young kids from the sun.

“The message is tinting glass may affect your premium or the ability to get cover.”