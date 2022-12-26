Energy bills – Britons could save £564 a year with these 10 tips

As the cost of living crisis continues, many families on low incomes may be struggling to keep up with rising bills. Energy Saving Trust has put together some tips that could help people save over £500 on their energy bills next year.

In October, the Government introduced a discount on bills – known as the energy price guarantee – which means the average household on a dual-fuel tariff won’t pay more than £2,500 a year.

However, this will rise to £3,000 a year in April when the guarantee is extended.

On their website, Energy Saving Trust provided 10 tips to cut costs from today to save a total of £564.

1 Switch off standby

Britons can save around £65 a year just by remembering to turn appliances off standby mode.

