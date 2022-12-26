Energy firm smartens up act after pensioner’s struggle

Formerly with SSE, Paul Fairley was moved to Ovo Energy when it took over. Last summer he gave the go-ahead to have a smart meter installed and switched from paying quarterly to direct debit.

“I’ve always paid on time and much preferred the old system,” the 80-plus pensioner told Crusader.

“But my understanding was that this was the future, so reluctantly I consented.”

++ If you’ve been affected by this issue or feel you’ve been a victim of injustice, please contact consumer champion Maisha Frost on maisha.frost@express.co.uk ++;

Paul got an in-home display monitor for his gas and electricity meters but had problems deducing what was going on.

“One day I had a few pounds credit, much less than I thought then suddenly over £60 more. When I called I was just told to move the monitor nearer to the main meter,” he recalls.

“I just want to know where I stand, how much I used and the cost, have clear notification of increases and a comprehensible bill.”

As consumers are advised, he got in touch with his supplier but says he did not hear further despite sending many letters. Although a national rollout of smart meters is underway, they are not obligatory.

Although in principle a good thing, from the inquiries Crusader has received much more guidance, generally in a clearer format, about using smart meters is needed.