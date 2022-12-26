Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor who rose to popularity as a child star. However, he is often most recognized for his portrayal of teen Mike Wheeler on Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things. The series follows a group of kids, led by Finn’s character, as they battle inter-dimensional villains, uncover government secrets, and navigate the typical high school drama. However, one of the most beloved aspects of the series is the setting.





Set in the 1980s, both the characters and the backdrop tend to evoke feelings of nostalgia in viewers; with nearly every aspect of the show holding true to the era, the creators were able to create stunning and aesthetically pleasing visuals inspired by the time period.

With the final season of Stranger Things quickly approaching, we take a look back at some of Finn Wolfhard’s favorite 80s movies, many of which are mirrored in the Netflix series we know and love today.

5/5 The Goonies (1985)

The first entry on this list is the 1985 adventure flick The Goonies. The story follows a group of kids as they embark on a wild treasure hunt in their hometown. The film has since become a fan favorite from the decade.

The story has striking similarities to Finn’s work in Stranger Things; with a rag-tag group of kids on a dangerous quest to save their home, there is no shortage of fun! At one time, Finn even compares his character in the series, Mike, to the leader of the Goonies, Mikey. It was also revealed that series creators, the Duffer Brothers, had their cast members watch some hits of the ’80s, including The Goonies, to prepare for their roles.

4/5 E.T. (1982)

Even Finn Wolfhard knows that no “favorite films of the ’80s list” is complete without including E.T., the iconic 1982 science-fiction masterpiece. The story follows two unlikely friends, human Elliot and alien that is aptly named E.T., as they form a deep friendship despite being from two different worlds.

The movie bares a striking resemblance to Eleven and Mike’s relationship in Stranger Things. Finn’s character ultimately bonds with Eleven, who seems otherworldly and at first, cannot communicate. Despite their differences, their relationship involves into something much deeper, with Mike looking to protect Eleven as much as possible, just as Elliot looks to protect his friend E.T.

3/5 Stand By Me (1986)

Stand By Me is the 1986 coming of age drama that follows four young boys on a journey to not only become local heroes, but also to find themselves. When another town-boy goes missing, the gang sets off to find his body, where they not only face real danger but must also handle conflict among themselves. It is narrated by one of the boys, Gordie, as an adult, where he looks back lovingly on a memory that is both traumatic and exciting.

Though the science-fiction elements that were present in the last few entires are missing here, Stand By Me certainly packs an emotional punch; the connection between the four 12-year-old boys is not only heartwarming, but also, relatable for people who look fondly on their youth. It makes sense that Finn would rank this movie as a top-favorite.

2/5 The Shining (1980)

The first horror entry on this list goes to Stephen King’s The Shining. Here, we follow main-character and villain Jack as his mental health deteriorates inside the infamous Overlook Hotel. Eventually, Jack attacks his Wife and young child, ultimately threatening their lives. Today, the film is known for its iconic elements and has become foundational to modern horror as we know it.

Wolfhard’s Stranger Things plays into similar elements of horror. In The Shining, Jack’s son Danny experiences violent visions that help progress the story, similar to how Eleven can peer into other dimensions and access information that no one else can see. Aside from Stranger Things, Finn has also worked with Stephen King before on 2017’s It, where he portrayed main character Richie Tozier. Clearly Finn has a knack for roles that include supernatural elements!

1/5 Gremlins (1984)

We conclude this list with 1984’s Gremlins. This movie was supposed to be a Christmas story for children; however, the movie shares elements of horror and fantasy, making it a genre-bending film that viewers of all ages can enjoy year-round. When a young boy receives a strange pet as a gift, chaos ensues when the creature begins multiplying and running rampant around his community. Despite originally being made for a younger audience, the film also has surprisingly violent scenes.

This film and Stranger Things share dark-but-fun elements and themes. Both are upbeat, fast-paced, and follow relatable characters on an adventure to control an alien species from taking over their town.Finn even admitted to having a Gremlins poster in his room; clearly he’s quite a fan!

