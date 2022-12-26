Firm braced for ‘more Montecito explosions’ after King snubs Sussexes





Meghan and Harry may have been left upset by King Charles’s decision not to include them in his historic first Christmas broadcast, an expert claims. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have spent Christmas Day privately in their Montecito home and haven’t released any message either to their fans or in response to the King’s speech.

However, commentator Richard Eden appeared certain there would be “explosions” from the Sussexes after the monarch’s snub. He wrote on Twitter: “Stand by for more explosions in Montecito! King Charles doesn’t mention Prince Harry or Meghan once in his first Christmas broadcast.” King Charles’s Christmas broadcast made no mention of the Sussexes nor they were included in the clips shown as he was speaking. The only two members of the Royal Family the King openly spoke about in his speech focused on helping people in need were the Prince and Princess of Wales, in relation to their visit to a community hub in Swansea in September.

Other working royals, including Queen Camilla, the Wessexes and Princess Anne, were shown carrying out their royal duties in clips shown towards the end of the broadcast. Mr Eden’s take on the speech was welcomed with mixed reactions by his followers, with one, @TootingSouth, saying: “A lovely speech & focusing on the right people & emergency services & all faiths. Hit the right note with empathy.” Meanwhile, the Queen’s former spokesman Dickie Arbiter simply responded in a tweet: “Rubbish.” Another Twitter user, @5gentexan replied: “Why would he [mention the Sussexes]? They have warranted being ignored completely – and nothing more.” Others were more supportive of the Duke and Duchess, with @iamchefapple tweeting in response to Mr Eden: “Harry doesn’t care. He and Meghan have moved on.” READ MORE: King’s ‘constitutional impotence’ laid bare in Christmas speech

Similarly, @EvaEvansshine2 said: “No explosions. After Spare, H&M are done, Harry already said they’re moving on.” These Twitter users referred to what Prince Harry said towards the end of his and Meghan’s docu-series released by Netflix earlier this month. The Duke of Sussex told the camera: “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology. “You know, my wife and I, we’re… We’re moving on. We’re focused on the… On what’s coming next.” DON’T MISS