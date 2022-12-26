Get FREE laptop with this HALF PRICE Galaxy S22 Ultra deal





When it comes to Boxing Day sales, you’ll struggle to beat this incredible deal from Samsung and Three. For a very limited time, you can get 50% off Galaxy S22 Ultra with unlimited 5G mobile data, unlimited text messages and calls for the first six months of your contract. With the new phone in your pocket, you’ll be able to claim a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 laptop worth £299 for free from Samsung. And that’s not all, Samsung is also giving away a one-year subscription to Disney+ (worth £79) to all Galaxy S22 Ultra owners!

This bumper deal is a combination of Boxing Day sales from Three and Samsung itself. Samsung is offering a Galaxy Chromebook 4 (worth £299) to anyone who buys select handsets from high street stores and mobile networks. It doesn’t matter where you buy the phone, you’ll just need to head to samsungpromotions.claims/chromebookoffer within 60 days to claim your laptop for free. Likewise, Samsung is offering to pay for a Disney+ subscription for one-year (worth £79) so you can stream exclusive TV shows and movies from the House of Mouse. For those who don’t know, Galaxy S22 Ultra launched earlier this year and its widely seen as the now-retired Galaxy Note series. It arrives with an expansive touchscreen and S Pen stylus to make handwritten notes, sign PDFs and annotate screenshots. Galaxy S22 Ultra has a quad-rear system, which includes a main wide camera with a massive 108-megapixel sensor.