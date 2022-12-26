‘Glaring’ new photo shows Meghan and Harry’s Netflix attack ‘backfire’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s absence from the Christmas Day royal gathering was described as “glaring”. Royal photographer Arthur Edwards was among those taking pictures of the Firm members arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday morning for the traditional Christmas Day service. Led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, the group included the Wales family in full, as well as the Wessexes, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with their husbands and even Prince Andrew, who has made only a handful of public appearances since his disastrous interview with Newsnight in 2019. Speaking of the notable absence of Meghan and Prince Harry, Mr Edwards wrote in The Sun: “Glaring in their absence were Harry and Meghan. Their continuing criticism of the institution in their Netflix documentary has backfired. They are missing out on way more than they’re gaining.” The Sussexes, who raised a number of allegations, claims and criticism against the firm in their Harry & Meghan documentary, were also absent from the King’s Christmas broadcast. The speech clearly put the spotlight only on the working Royal Family and its work highlighting charitable ventures, and named Kate and Prince William while several working members of the Firm were shown in clips at the end of the broadcast.

