Helena Christensen, 54, wows fans as she strips off for Christmas

Helena Christensen, who turned 54 on Christmas Day, gave herself an unconventional birthday treat – the privilege of splashing into a breathtakingly cold lake in her native Denmark.

Donning a black strapless swimsuit with neon yellow and pink stripes, the former supermodel looked completely undeterred by the bracing temperatures.

Despite Scandinavia being characteristically cold, she was happy to strip out of her long pink dress and, as the camera followed her, leap down the steps of a ladder into the lake.

Ice bathing – immersing oneself totally in cold temperatures – is a Scandi tradition believed to have health benefits, with some even arguing that a regular dip can lengthen life.

She captioned a video of the moment: “Merry birthday to me – another dip around the sun!” as she shared the footage with her one million Instagram followers.

The eccentric model, whose mouth was wide open in shock as she adjusted to the water, truly lived up to the meaning of donning her birthday suit.