Here’s a look at Death in Paradise star Don Warrington’s children

Don Warrington has been a firm fixture on Death in Paradise since is started back in 2017 as Saint Marie’s Police Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. Despite being a stern figure, he has become a hit with viewers who love him. The new series will reveal more about the police chief’s backstory including his long-lost daughter. Viewers are also interested to know more about Don’s life and his real-life children.

Who is Death in Paradise star Don Warrington’s son?

Don has two children with his wife Mary Maddocks, sons Jacob and Archie.

However, his son Archie uses his mother’s surname Maddocks rather than his.

Archie is carving out an impressive career of his own within the entertainment industry both as a playwright and a stand-up comedian.

The comedic has won critical acclaim for his work and was a finalist for both the New Acts of the Year and English Comedian of the year in 2014.

READ MORE: Here’s everything you need to know about Death in Paradise season 12