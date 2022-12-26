Institutional investors control 33% of Norwegian Energy Company

Every investor in Norwegian Energy Company ASA ( ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 33% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit kr10b in market cap. One-year return to shareholders is currently 161% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Norwegian Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Norwegian Energy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Norwegian Energy. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Norwegian Energy, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 27% of Norwegian Energy shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our data shows that Taconic Capital Advisors L.P. is the largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.1% and 6.9% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company’s decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock’s expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Norwegian Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Norwegian Energy Company ASA. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own kr142m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 30% stake in Norwegian Energy. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 9.0%, of the Norwegian Energy stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it’s hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink.

