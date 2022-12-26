Kate Middleton’s new earrings are a ‘Christmas gift’ from William

The dress has a tailored silhouette in an evasé design—a sort of graduating A-line style—with a high neckline and long sleeve.

The dress is no longer available to buy in khaki green, but there are some sizes left in caramel brown.

Kate also wore a pair of brown suede boots from Gianvito Rossi. The heeled boots are said to be custom-made for Kate, and they are loosely based on the brand’s ready-to-wear Glen style from the current season collection.

The shoes are a repeat for Kate who has worn them twice in public before, to support the England Rugby Team in November 2022 and during a visit to Boston in December 2022. She also owns the same boots but in blue.

For accessories, Kate chose a brown suede handbag and leather gloves. Royal fashion bloggers suggest the clutch is from Stuart Weitzman – another repeat. Kate finished her outfit with a sensational hat from Philips Treacy.