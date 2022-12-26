Kate updates fans on George, Charlotte and Louis Christmas gifts





Kate, the Princess of Wales, opened up on the Christmas morning her family had on Sunday. During the traditional walkabout held after the service at St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day, Kate exchanged a few words with a girl named India, who gifted her flowers.

After thanking the young royal fan, Kate asked her whether she had a nice morning. After India replied, “Yes, and you?”, Kate confessed she had a “quite an early start” – but her morning had been “lovely” nevertheless. In the video featuring this exchange shared on Twitter, another member of the public can be heard chiming in to ask: “Did the children get lots of nice things?” Kate replied: “They got lots of lovely things.”

Prince Louis was spotted carrying the toy around while walking by the crowds alongside her family. While Sunday marked Louis' first public appearance on Christmas Day in Sandringham, Charlotte and George had already made their debut in Norfolk on December 25 2019. At the time, the young Princess melted royal fans' hearts as she was spotted hugging a well-wisher after she was gifted a pink inflatable flamingo. Charlotte, George and Louis have made a number of official appearances in the past few years.