King Charles not ‘trash talking’ Meghan and Harry doc baffles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made global headlines when the couple gave further insight into their decision to quit the Royal Family in 2020 as the couple delved into press intrusion, “unconscious bias” in the royal family and the Duchess of Sussex’s breakdown in her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle.

Taking to Twitter, Jack Whitehall cheekily joked he hoped the King’s speech would have had a bit more “trash talk” about Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series.

King Charles III addressed the nation yesterday in his first Christmas speech as head of the Royal Family.

His first-ever Christmas broadcast celebrated the value of “selfless dedication” embodied by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The first historic speech of the new sovereign tackled the “great anxiety and hardship” many people up and down the country are experiencing this winter.

