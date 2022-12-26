Lilibet could marry wearing Meghan Markle’s wedding tiara





Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, one, is just a baby. However, when she comes of age and can legally marry, as a granddaughter of the King, she will have the option to wear a wedding tiara. Since royals are renowned to wear jewellery for symbolic reasons, Lilibet might choose to honour her ancestors on her wedding day by selecting one of three heartfelt tiara selections.

Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara In tribute to her namesake, Queen Elizabeth II, Lilibet may wear the same tiara then Princess Elizabeth wore in 1947 to marry Prince Philip. Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara was commissioned by the Queen’s paternal grandmother, Queen Mary, so the piece has strong royal provenance. The tiara originally started life as a wedding necklace gifted to Mary by Queen Victoria in the 19th Century, but Mary had it altered so it could also be worn as a kokoshnik-style diadem.

The tiara is famous for its striking spikes, and it consists of 47 graduated gem-encrusted bars of varying lengths, interspersed with 46 thinner diamond spikes. If Lilibet wears Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara on her wedding day, she would be the fourth generation of royals to wear the classic piece for their nuptials. After the Queen, Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara was worn by Princess Anne when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973. The Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice also wore the stunning piece when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020.

Queen Mary's Bandeau Tiara Queen Mary's Bandeau Tiara, another of the former Queen's famous diadems, holds special significance to the Sussex family as Meghan Markle wore it when she married Prince Harry in 2018. The Art Deco-inspired tiara is comprised of several diamond-encrusted sections on a flexible band, and it features a centrepiece that is actually a brooch. The brooch was first gifted to Mary by the County of Lincoln in 1893 to mark her marriage to the future King George V, and the tiara was borne in 1932 to accommodate the piece. In tribute to her mother and father, Lilibet may wish to wear the same tiara her mother wore for her own trip down the aisle.