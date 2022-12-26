Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Cody Gakpo in Man Utd hammer

Liverpool are in advanced talks with PSV Eindhoven over a shock transfer deal for Cody Gakpo, according to reports. The Reds are understood to have opened talks with the Dutch giants over a swoop for the World Cup star, who netted in all three of Holland’s group matches on their way to the quarter-finals in Qatar.

Gakpo had looked destined to join United but now it appears Liverpool have stolen a march on their rivals.

According to The Times, Liverpool are edging closer to an agreement with talks now at an advanced stage between the clubs.

PSV value Gakpo between £45million and £50m, although it’s unclear how much Liverpool are willing to pay for the 23-year-old.

Diogo Jota is not expected to be back in action until February and with Luis Diaz now sidelined until March it seems Liverpool need attacking reinforcements.

