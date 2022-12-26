M25 Boxing Day traffic nightmare as emergency services rush to

Traffic jams have been experienced by thousands around the country this Boxing Day as rail strikes have driven many people planning to travel by rail to seek other plans.

The AA warned that it expects 15.2 million cars to hit UK roads today, with shoppers and football fans more likely to travel.

A spokesperson said: “Traffic is likely to build around shopping centres as lots of people seek a bargain in the sales, meanwhile football fans will travel to see their teams.

“There is scope for localised traffic congestion and more short trips, but traffic should be dispersed throughout the day as people take their time after Christmas Day.”