M25 Boxing Day traffic nightmare as emergency services rush to

Queues were caused on the M25 in Surrey this morning after emergency services dealt with a crash. Police, paramedics and firefighters arrived at the scene on the carriageway between Junction 8 (Reigate) and Junction 9 (Leatherhead) to clear up the incident.
Traffic jams have been experienced by thousands around the country this Boxing Day as rail strikes have driven many people planning to travel by rail to seek other plans.
The AA warned that it expects 15.2 million cars to hit UK roads today, with shoppers and football fans more likely to travel.
A spokesperson said: “Traffic is likely to build around shopping centres as lots of people seek a bargain in the sales, meanwhile football fans will travel to see their teams.
“There is scope for localised traffic congestion and more short trips, but traffic should be dispersed throughout the day as people take their time after Christmas Day.”
On the M25, emergency services closed both lanes after the crash, which was first reported around 8:20 am.
Since the crash, they have cleared up the incident to allow traffic to start passing through.
Confirming the incident earlier today, a spokesperson of National Highways said: “2 lanes (of 4) are closed on the M25 clockwise in Surrey between J8 (Reigate) and J9 (Leatherhead) due to a collision. All emergency services are in attendance. Traffic is passing slowly, with minimal congestion at this time.”
The traffic data company Inrix added: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic for one mile due to recovery work and accident on M25 clockwise between J8 A217 Brighton Road (Reigate) and J9 A243 (Leatherhead). Blocking lanes one and two (of four).”
One lane is closed on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways, according to National Highways.
The traffic is on both sides is expected to clear up between 10:45 and 11:00.
This follows a collision in the early hours of Boxing day, around 00:30am, that was reported on the M4. Emergency services, including police, paramedics and firefighters arrived on scene shortly after.
