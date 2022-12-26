Man discovers ‘best way’ to defrost car windscreen and ‘avoid’





The UK has been hit by icy temperatures in recent weeks, and with two months of winter ahead of us, its likely motorists will be faced with the task of de-icing their car windows each morning. A car insurance expert from @roosterinsurance has shared a handy TikTok video explaining the dos and don’ts of defrosting your car windscreen.

The insurance expert explained that while many people reach for boiling water as a quick fix to melt ice, this is the one thing you should not do. He explained: “Don’t ever pour boiling water down your windscreen unless you want [it to crack].” The insurance expert added: “Make sure you’re not using your windscreen wipers as they can get damaged if you turn them on while there’s ice or snow on your windscreen.” Instead, he shared a few different ways to defrost your car windscreen without damaging the glass or your wipers. READ MORE: Electric car drivers to benefit from free public charging today

“One method is to make an alcohol and water solution and then spray on your windscreen that will then get rid of the ice,” he explained. Mix a solution of one-third water and two-thirds isopropyl or rubbing alcohol together in a spray bottle. The alcohol works due to its very low freezing point, meaning it can act quickly to break up the ice. Spray the solution directly onto your front and back windshield and watch the ice melt. The Rooster Insurance expert continued: “If you take a bag full of warm water, make sure it’s warm and not boiling and rub it on the windscreen. That will take off a thin layer of ice or snow.” Warm water is a much better option than throwing over boiling water, as it will not cause the glass to suddenly crack. Instead, it will gradually melt the ice without impacting the glass beneath. DON’T MISS

Make sure to continuously move the bag over your screen, being careful not to leave it sitting on one spot for too long. However, while these may be quick fixes, the car insurance expert said that patience is the absolute “best” method. He said: “Honestly, the best thing to do is just to wake up on time, turn on your car heater and let the car warm up gradually. “If it’s a thicker layer of ice or snow, using a scraper is the best way to avoid any damage to the windscreen.” Video viewers agreed with the insurance expert in the comments. A user named Oly said: “Best thing is to use the scraper.”