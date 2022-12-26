Mike Tindall explains reason kids are separated at Christmas dinner

However, Charles’ gleeful appearance was a contrast to the tone in his first Christmas address. The King looked more sombre as he referenced the “great anxiety and hardship” of many people in the country this Christmas and paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

During the speech, there was no mention of recent news about him ousting Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace or any of the controversy caused by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The exclusion of Meghan and Harry from the speech was predicted by many royal commentators, including Richard Fitzwilliams.

He told iNews before the speech: “All the indications are the Palace would prefer to ride the current crisis – for that is what it must be called – out without any statement of any sort.”