Mikel Arteta reacts to Mykhaylo Mudryk watching Arsenal beat West

Mikel Arteta spoke of his delight at putting on a ‘good show’ for Mykahylo Mudryk after it emerged that the 21-year-old was watching Monday’s win over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium. The visitors found themselves a goal up in the first half when Said Benrahma converted from the penalty spot, althoguh Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah went on to hit back after the interval to rescue all three points for the Gunners after an initially shaky start to proceedings.

Mudryk, who was reportedly the subject of an opening bid from long-term admirers Arsenal on Monday, took to Instagram to let his followers know that he was watching the match to fuel rumours that he could be set to join the north Londoners at the start of the upcoming January window. Arteta was quizzed on Mudryk’s interest in the fixture after the final whistle and replied by insisting that he was happy to have secured an important victory in front of the cameras, although he refused to directly mention the Ukraine winger himself.

“You know that I never speak about players that aren’t with us,” said Arteta in his post-match press conference. “We said we will try to find ways to strengthen the team. The good thing in England is that we’re the only ones playing through Christmas, so hopefully a lot of people are watching our game and we’ve given them a good show.”

