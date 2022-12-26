Motorists warned of little-known laws which may lead to £5,000





With motorists across the UK celebrating Christmas and the run-up to New Year’s Eve, the last thing they will want in their stockings is a fixed penalty notice. Even though these driving mistakes may be commonplace to some on the road, experts are warning that people should avoid these at all costs or face heavy punishments.

Ashley Johnson, Sales Manager at Parkland Motors, said: “We’re making drivers aware of offences that people might not know are illegal as many of them are simple to avoid. “Drivers could face fines of up to £5,000 for some of these offences, making it important to know the law. “Being fined for doing something behind the wheel that you didn’t know was illegal is a situation no one wants to be in. “Fortunately, we are here to educate with a few scenarios which carry fines should you be caught doing them.” READ MORE: UK motorists warned of driving law changes in December

Driving in the rain Motorists can receive a £100 fixed penalty notice and three penalty points if they drive through a puddle at speed and splash a pedestrian. This would be considered driving “without reasonable consideration for other persons”. In extreme cases, careless motorists considered driving in a manner that “amounts to a clear act of incompetence, selfishness, impatience, and aggressiveness” could see fines of £5,000. Ashley added: “To avoid this hefty fine, decrease your speed as you approach the puddle in order to not create a huge splash for unsuspecting pedestrians at the roadside. Driving around the puddle is also an option – after you’ve checked your mirrors and it’s safe to do so, of course.”

