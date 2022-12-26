‘Mr Loophole’ Nick Freeman savages smart motorways

Following the political turmoil in recent months, neither Liz Truss nor Rishi Sunak has hinted at following through with their plans to scrap smart motorways.

More recently, the new Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “If you look at the data collected so far, that would suggest they are safe.”

Mr Freeman, who has been a long-time campaigner against smart motorways, says it is time for Duncan Smith and Mark Harper to use action snot words if they are to convince an anxious public of the safety of smart motorways.

He continued, claiming: “Since Rishi Sunak has not [yet] acted on his pledge for a ‘comprehensive ban’ on new smart motorways and since his transport minister has every confidence in these roads, then Mr Harper needs to prove this.