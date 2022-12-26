‘My best discovery of 2022’ by the HTSI Aesthetes

Sage Tea Maker

Samuel Clark, Moro restaurant co-founder

“This brews your tea for just the right amount of time. You put your water in the night before, add your tea to the basket and choose when you want it the next morning. It also keeps it at the right temperature – green teas are best brewed below boiling point, for example, while Lapsang Souchong needs a bit longer.” £209.95, sageappliances.com

Sage Tea Maker and Mark T Wendell’s Hu-Kwa tea © Kemka Akoju



Marcus Campbell Art Books

Jonathan Saunders, designer

“This bookshop in London beside the Tate Modern has catalogues from exhibitions from 1900 to the present day, which are from as little as £1 each, as well as rare books and lithograph-printed posters. I could spend hours there.” marcuscampbell.co.uk

Tata Harper Sculpting Body Stone

Mandy Madden Kelley, skincare guru and founder of pet-wear brand Pagerie

“I’ve recently discovered the power of skincare tools – lately, I’ve been using this jade Sculpting Body Stone. I use it before the shower to give myself a lymphatic drainage massage.” £56.63, tataharperskincare.com

A Tata Harper jade Sculpting Body Stone © Erik Melvin



The photography of Yassine Alaoui Ismaili

Hassan Hajjaj, artist

“Ismaili, who goes by the name Yoriyas, is a brilliant documentary-style street photographer from Casablanca who used to be a professional breakdancer. We met in Essaouira after being introduced by a friend and bonded over our shared love of capoeira, the Brazilian martial art.”

Jemaa el-Fnaa, Marrakech’s main marketplace, close to Riad Yima © Yoriyas



Les Bols d’Antoine restaurant, Paris

John Nollet, hairstylist

“This vegan restaurant in the 20th arrondissement is amazing – I’ve discovered so many different flavours. It also has a very beautiful view across Paris.” lesbolsdantoine.fr

Trillion clothing

Tommy Hilfiger, designer

“This clothing brand, local to Palm Beach, is particularly good for tailored blazers and cashmere sweaters.” trillionpalmbeach.com

One of Hilfiger’s recent finds is Palm Beach clothing brand Trillion © Josh Aronson



Portobello Road Market (Friday mornings)

Solange Azagury-Partridge, jeweller and interiors designer

“Although I’ve lived near it all my life, it’s only lately I’ve started to go every Friday morning – the best market day. I walk from Paddington to Golborne Road and because it’s part of my geographical history I bump into so many people along the way. I like to have a falafel wrap from one of the stalls as I walk around browsing, picking up the odd bit of silverware – or even a bit of vintage jewellery. It’s a great start to a Friday.”

Long White Cloud Café, Hoxton

Harry Lambert, stylist

“It’s just a little coffee shop, nothing fancy, but it’s such a good spot for lunch – I go there every day with my studio friends.” longwhitecloudcafe.com

Pastry chef Cédric Grolet

Martha Freud, ceramicist

“I’m late to the game; I’m sure everyone knows about him already. But we went to his pâtisserie in The Berkeley hotel, and it’s so beautiful. His creations are edible works of art. I get excited about new culinary experiences, and that is what you get sitting in his “lab” for the tasting menu, seeing these masters of dough do their thing.”

Pâtisserie by Cedric Grolet at The Berkeley



Jean-François Piège’s Le Grand Restaurant, Paris

Cédric Grolet, pastry chef

“I’ve rediscovered this restaurant. The cuisine and his technique are so precise, but nothing is ever fussy. The marble and wood panelling and the sculptural glass ceiling make this room very special. I had lobster cooked right in front of me – in the Parisien pavé cooking style – with which I drank a Domaine de la Grange des Pères 2008.” 7 Rue d’Aguesseau, 75008 Paris, France

Artist Sahara Longe

Timothy Taylor, gallerist

“She is a London-based artist we’ve begun representing. She combines bright abstract panes with contemporary characters, all with the rich finish of an Old Master.”

Party Scene (Red and Green), 2022, by Sahara Longe © Sahara Longe. Courtesy of Timothy Taylor, London/New York



Vienna

Will Cooper, co-founder of design firm Ash

“Vienna, which I’d never been to and which, oh my God, I loved. I was taken around by Thomas Reiner, who’s an artisan floormaker specialising in historical woods – he does all the parquet restorations for museums and palaces there and he made the parquet floors in the lobby of Ulysses hotel. It’s like a secret European dream: so clean, so beautiful. The people are so nice.”

Mented Cosmetics Red Rover Lipstick

Tschabalala Self, artist

“I’ve rediscovered lipstick. I’m a pretty lazy person otherwise when it comes to make-up. I like the Red Rover: matte lipstick, which is a deep berry red – it matches my skin tone perfectly – and recently my sister Setta bought me a new lip gloss, Lust by Pat McGrath Labs, in Blood 2 shade. The two pair really well together.” £15, mentedcosmetics.com

Self’s “Tschabalala” necklace and earrings on the limited edition Sapphire plate she created © Elliott Jerome Browne Jr



O Tino restaurant, London

Tom Broughton, Cubitts founder

“It’s a tiny, traditional family-run Portuguese restaurant in Camden. There’s cheap beer, amazing clams with rice and they have the football playing on a television in the corner. It reminds me why I love London – I’ve lived here for 20 years and had never noticed it until very recently. Now I’m a Saturday regular.” otinorestaurant.co.uk

Hwa Yuan restaurant, Chinatown, NYC

Cynthia Nixon, actress

“The Peking duck, cold sesame noodles and other Szechuan dishes are on another level.” hwayuannyc.com

Converse shoes

Joël Andrianomearisoa, artist

“I haven’t worn them since I was a teenager. It’s like meeting an old flame.”

Joël Andrianomearisoa’s Converse sneakers © Arnau Bach



Soil

Dom Bridges, Haeckels founder

“I’m fixated. And so I’m learning everything there is to know from regenerative farmer Tim Williams and his wife Claire, who is a compost guru. At Haeckels I’ve been talking about my love affair with the ocean for so long, but the pandemic accelerated my interest in the land. As I watched people waiting for their food deliveries with increasing desperation, I realised we need to grow our own food in the community.”

Courage Bagels, Silver Lake, LA

Karla Welch, celebrity stylist

“They serve Montreal-style bagels, which are the best in all the land. My usual order is a Run it Thru the Garden on a “burnt everything” bagel.” couragebagels.com