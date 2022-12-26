NCIS LA’s Hetty comeback ‘imminent’ as Arkady returns?





The 14th season of NCIS: Los Angeles is still on its Christmas break, but fans will soon be able to tune in to a brand new episode before the agents crossover with NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii in the new year. Could reports of a fan-favourite character making an appearance be a hint, G Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) could finally catch up with his mentor Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt)?

Arkady Kolchek (Vyto Ruginis) will reportedly appear in the first episode of NCIS: LA to air in 2023. The father of Callen’s soon-to-be wife Anna (Bar Paly), Arkady will presumably be making more appearances as they could make preparations to get married. However, Callen is still reluctant to make their vows official without his stalwart OM Hetty in attendance. According to Cartermatt, Vyto will be making his next guest appearance in the ninth episode of season 14, entitled Blood Bank. READ MORE: King’s speech tops Christmas Day TV ratings

Anna’s father is aware of Callen’s intentions to marry his daughter, but has frequently tried to persuade him not to become too involved with the ex-Russian spy. Now more or less estranged from his daughter, Arkady refused to grant Callen his blessing for their impending marriage, and may not even be willing to attend the ceremony. However, the wedding may not even be able to go ahead before Callen and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) are able to track down Hetty after her latest covert missions. Partly due to Covid-19 restrictions, long-running cast member Linda has taken on a reduced role as the iconic team leader in recent seasons. DON’T MISS:

She briefly reunited with Callen earlier this year, only to find herself getting mixed up in another dangerous job in Syria. When Callen and Admiral Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) last heard of her, she had apparently faked her death to flee a group of insurgents. Thankfully, Arkday’s imminent return could signal Hetty’s comeback by the end of the season, especially with wedding bells on the horizon. If the series plans on having Callen and Anna marry by the end of season 14, the ceremony just wouldn’t be the same without Hetty watching from the wing with the rest of the team.

Still, the agents have a perilous task ahead if they plan on heading to Syria to recover their boss from dangerous territory themselves. Plus, there is still the matter of NCIS’s first-ever three-way crossover to attend to, which will kick off the franchise’s 2023 season with a bang in early January. Season 14 is coming up to the halfway mark, but hopefully fans won’t have to wait until the end of the year before NCIS: LA returns one of its most iconic characters to screens. NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 continues Sunday, January 8 on CBS in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.





