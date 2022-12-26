Newcastle star Miguel Almiron destroys Leicester with mesmerising





Miguel Almiron ripped Leicester apart to continue where he left off following the mid-season break, maintaining the stunning early-season form he displayed before the six-week interval in a Newcastle shirt. The Paraguayan hotshot has been one of the best players in the Premier League this term having scored eight goals in 15 top-flight matches for Eddie Howe’s high-flying Magpies prior to the visit to the King Power Stadium.

And it appears he has maintained his levels of sharpness as Newcastle dream of Champions League qualification to mark their first full season under their billionaire Saudi-backed owners. Howe's side were one goal up at Leicester on Boxing Day after just a few minutes when Chris Wood blasted home a penalty. Then Almiron would have his say, roasting full-back marker Luke Thomas on the right flank before playing a bounce pass with Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian slipped him through but no Leicester defenders followed the Newcastle attacker, who controlled and finished beautifully.

Almiron’s speed and desire saw him ghost past five Leicester defenders – something that is likely to have infuriated Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers. The former Atlanta United starlet is now playing the best football of his career and he will be key for Newcastle’s prospects in the second half of the season. The 28-year-old seems to have been inspired by mockery from Jack Grealish that took place in an Instagram live during Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations last season. Grealish had claimed Riyad Mahrez had “played like Almiron” during the 3-2 final-day victory over Aston Villa.

Almiron has since declared he took no notice of Grealish’s remark, also revealing he won’t be holding a grudge against the England international. He told The Mail: “I saw the interview and heard that he spoke positively about me. “I’ve never had anything against Jack and have maintained all along that I think he’s a great player and a good guy. “There’s never been any issue for me. It was a nice interview and the fact he spoke the way he did, that reinforces the type of person he is.”