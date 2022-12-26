Norway Has Settled Over 30k Refugees This Year, 7 Times More Than

More than 30,000 refugees have settled in Norway in 2022 so far, a recent report published by the Norwegian Ministry of Labour and Inclusion has shown.

According to a press release issued by the same Ministry, this number is seven times higher than the number of refugees that settled in Norway one year before, in 2021, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

Commenting on the data, the Minister for Labour and Inclusion Marte Mjøs Persen pointed out that Norway has never settled so many refugees before, and praised the municipalities for working to give these people a roof over their heads.

“It is the large municipalities, such as Oslo and Bergen, that have the largest number of residents. It is important. At the same time, I am at least as impressed by small municipalities such as Utsira, Fedje and Nore and Uvdal, which have the most settlements in relation to the number of inhabitants. These are municipalities that show their own willingness to settle,” the Minister said.

She also added that while the number of refugees settled this year was seven times the number of those settled last year, it is also as many as the number of refugees that arrived to the country combined in the previous five years.

Data show that in 30 of the district municipalities, the equivalent of more than two per cent of the entire population are refugees, while in larger municipalities this percentage stands at around 0.3 per cent of the population.

“The willingness to settle has been enormous. Many municipalities have not accepted refugees for several years, but have nevertheless succeeded in settling many and started the integration work,” the Minister added.

It has also been revealed that the municipalities in Norway have been required to settle around 35,000 refugees in 2023.

Norway, just like the other Scandinavian countries, has welcomed a high number of Ukrainian refugees since February 24, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. In order to facilitate life in Norway for these refugees, the Norwegian authorities have even decided to recognize their Ukrainian driving licenses.

Last week, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported that the duration of the recognition of driving licenses for Ukrainian refugees in Norway has been extended, from twelve months to three years, which means for the entire duration of the collective protection that Ukrainian refugees have in Norway.

The Ministry of Transport has even proposed to recognize all types of driving licenses of Ukrainian refugees, and not only those for passenger cars, asserting that people who have driving licenses for trucks should be considered a resource for the Norwegian society.

