Patricia Neal ‘hated’ her ‘conceited’ Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Neal continued: “I was thrilled when I heard we were going to be in it together, but it wasn’t long until I saw that since I last saw him he had grown so cold and conceited. On one occasion, Blake and George almost had a fistfight. We were trying to block a scene and George wanted to change everything that Blake had planned, and George got so terrible that Blake almost hit him. I got them to stop, but I think George got his way. I hated him from that moment on.”

Breakfast at Tiffany’s producer Richard Shepherd was surprised to find that even Hepburn, who got on with most people, found Peppard difficult to work with.

READ MORE: George Peppard survived lung cancer, but what killed the star?