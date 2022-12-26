Pension savers urged to check their savings to avoid ‘shortfall’





Rising household bills are set to increase going into 2023, while interest rates are set to continue to increase, meaning mortgage repayments will continue to go up. But a financial planner has urged people to be mindful of their pensions and how much they have saved up for retirement.

Carla Morris, a financial planner at wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, said Britons should make it a priority to check on their pensions. She said: “If checking the value of your pension pot hasn’t been on the to-do list recently, this is the time to do so. “Understanding how much money you’ve saved up will help you work out whether you’re on track to achieve your retirement ambitions. “An adviser can offer support by calculating the projected value of your pension at retirement and the amount of annual income this is likely to produce.” READ MORE: State pension age to change again – find out earliest age you can get payment

Pensions are a particularly attractive savings option for the future, as they avoid capital gains tax. The tax is set to hit tens of thousands of more Britons next year, as the allowance will be halved from next April, from £12,300 to £6,000. The allowance will be halved again in April 2024, reducing to £3,000. Ms Morris said Britons should consider topping up their pension if there is a “shortfall” between what the amount they want for their retirement and their current savings. She said: “Pensions are a tax-efficient way of saving for the future because of the tax relief you receive on personal pension contributions. DON’T MISS

“A £100 pension contribution costs just £80 if you’re a basic-rate taxpayer, £60 if you’re a higher-rate taxpayer, or £55 if you’re an additional-rate taxpayer.” Britons have an annual allowance for how much they can put into their pensions each year and avoid paying tax. This is currently £40,000 a year or the equivalent of a person’s total earnings across a year. The allowance includes the total sum of an individual’s personal contributions, employer contributions, and Government tax relief. A person who goes above the allowance will get a statement from their pension provider to inform them. READ MORE: Benefits to grants – where to turn if you’re struggling with emergency costs this winter

James Norton, head of financial planners at Vanguard, spoke about how the allowance works. He said: “Under current rules most people can save as much as 100 percent of their income in a pension up to an annual limit of £40,000. “What is perhaps less well known, though, is that you can also carry forward any unused allowances from the previous three tax years. “So, technically, it may be possible to put away up to £160,000 in your pension and get back the tax you would have paid on this income. “Crucially – and this is also important for those who’ve struggled to save money this year – this carry-forward option is only open to you if you’re currently an active member of a registered pension scheme (i.e a defined contribution pension pot, defined benefit pension, or a pension credit membership where you have a share of your ex-partner’s pension).