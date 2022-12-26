Real Madrid could repeat old transfer bluff to sign Jude

It is said that Liverpool only agreed to sell Alonso once Real turned their attention to Steven Defour, only for the Reds to give in and let the Spaniard leave. Rafael Benitez’s transfer decision at the time received heavy criticism from Liverpool fans, particularly when his replacement, Alberto Aquilani, struggled to live up to expectations.

It appears as though Real are willing to do something similar this coming summer in their attempts to sign Bellingham. How the bluff could play out remains to be seen but Real have the financial power to meet Dortmund’s demands and it may end up being the Bundesliga outfit who will have to watch their backs.

Bellingham is the top target for Liverpool and Real, but Fernandez has emerged as a standout alternative for both clubs.