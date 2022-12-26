Red Hat and AWS among MNCs joining govt skilling framework

Global software firms and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from Red Hat to Amazon Web Services AWS ) are getting on to the government’s vocational skilling framework for ‘creditising’ their courses, which are taken up by thousands to upskill in a rapidly digitalising world.

Top firms like Microsoft as well as the leader of computer-based testing Pearson Vue are also looking at a possible association with the Indian skill education ecosystem, officials in the know told ET.

The National Council for Vocational Education & Training (NCVET) – the voluntary soft touch regulator for vocational and skill education in India that approves/accredits all courses – last month approved the first such set of courses.



In a meeting of the National Skills Qualification Committee (NSQC) held on November 17, the Nasscom Sector Skill Council proposed six new Red Hat qualifications for approval. Red Hat, a subsidiary of IBM that offers a range of open-source software including the trademark Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system, serves as the IT backbone of several Indian enterprises and national missions.

Six of its courses – the Linux desktop support engineer, Linux system administrator, Software Container shift specialist, Cloud Support engineer, Enterprise application developer and automation engineer courses – were the first such OEM courses which were brought to NSQC and duly approved.

Most of them have been granted a National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) credit level of 3 while the Software container specialisation course will get a 3.5 level.

AWS – known for its Cloud expertise – is lined up next. Eight courses on cloud computing, data analytics and Machine Learning – Cloud practitioner essentials to AWS Security essentials, Cloud developing course, Building of Batch data analytics solutions on AWS, Building Data Lakes on AWS, Machine Learning pipeline on AWS and Deep Learning on AWS – are learnt to be queuing up for NSQC approval early next year.

While thousands of students do these well-known and globally regarded courses, bringing them into the NSQF regime will enable students to also add them to their credit count and career repertoire.

“These will allow a student/candidate to earn credits for the courses under the recently announced National Credit Framework (NCrF). That means it will add up and build on the credits he may be earning through his graduation or any other course. The NSQF onboarding of these courses will also help a student distinguish clearly between a well-recognised course and another that may not have due approvals or may be deficient in some way,” an official told ET.

The proposed NCrF aims to bring the entire education system from school to university into the academic ‘credit’ regime starting with Credit Level 1 at Class 5, going up to Credit level 7 and 8 with post-graduation and a Doctorate respectively.

So far, most OEM courses have not been very keen to get ‘assessed’ by any third party for such an approval given their global standing. A via media was found through the Nasscom Skill Sector Council.

Nasscom is a trade association and advocacy group focussed on the tech industry. The approvals have, therefore, come through its skill council.

ET gathers that Microsoft is also interested to join the NSQF ecosystem as an awarding body and a conversation is on with them as well.

