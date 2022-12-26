Samsung TV for £149! Amazon users grab deals but stock is running

The big Boxing Day sales are now officially underway and there’s good news for anyone wanting to upgrade their Samsung TV. Amazon has just slashed prices across a swathe of screens with things now starting from just £149.
That ludicrously low cost includes Samsung’s N4300 telly which features a 24-inch Full HD display, Purcolour technology for an improved image and full access to services such as Netflix allowing owners to binge on boxsets without the need for a separate set-top box.
Amazon’s huge 32 percent saving on the telly beats a similar deal from Argos with the UK store selling the same Samsung television for £155 in its Boxing Day sale event.
If a 24-inch screen sounds a bit too tiny, don’t panic. Amazon has also slashed a further seven screens in price including 26 percent off the 43-inch UE43TU7020 TV which now costs just £279.
For that low cost, you’ll get an Ultra HD 4K screen, full Smart features and even HDR 10+ which offers a huge boost to the colours and contrast. Along with that discount, there’s also £100 off the 55-inch AU7110 and the 75-inch TU7020.
Some of the discounts are clearly proving popular with Amazon confirming that a number of the best deals are selling out fast.
If you fancy a new Samsung TV, here are all the discounts available today from Amazon.
SAMSUNG TV DEALS
• Samsung N4300 – NOW £149 – SAVE £60
INCLUDES: 24-inch Full HD screen, Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube access plus PurColour makes colours more vibrant.
• Samsung UE43TU7020 – NOW £279- SAVE £100
INCLUDES: 43-inch 4K HDR display, full smart features with access to Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+ and more plus HDR10+ screen technology for improved colour and contrast.
• Samsung AU7110 – NOW £399 – SAVE £80
INCLUDES: 50-inch 4K display, full smart features with access to Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+ and more plus Adaptive Sound.
• Samsung TU7020 – NOW £699 – SAVE £100
INCLUDES: 75-inch 4K HDR display, full smart features with access to Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+ and more plus HDR10+ screen technology for improved colour and contrast.
Along with those TVs slashed in price, there’s more good news for Amazon shoppers with more discounts on offer across a swathe of technology. This Boxing Day sales include deals on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo, Nokia smartphones and Samsung tablets.
To help you to get to the deals faster, here are Express.co.uk’s top picks for Amazon’s shopping event.
• AMAZON FIRE TV STICK 4K • NOW £36.99 – SAVE £13
• AMAZON ECHO DOT • NOW £26.99 – SAVE £28
• SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB S8 • NOW £749 – SAVE £150
• NOKIA PHONES • FROM £69.99
