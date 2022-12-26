Santa Cruz SPCA food pantry helps keeps pets with their owners

Part of the family — that’s how many pet owners would describe their furry companions. Family is front and center at the Santa Cruz SPCA.

Every Friday from 1-3 p.m., the organization hosts a food pantry designed to help keep pets with their families and out of shelters. Last year, the pantry supplied 21,000 pounds of food and they are on track to surpass 25,000 pounds this year.

The shelter — located at 2601 Chanticleer Ave. — has received a large number of donated supplies, from pet beds and toys to collars and leashes. Volunteers sort them into neatly displayed piles as a promising procession of cars pulls up for weekly drop-off. “We can’t possibly use all of that stuff,” says Mandy Hart, Santa Cruz SPCA shelter manager, as she recalls the generosity of the Santa Cruz community, “but we really felt like wow, we can get it into the hands of people who need it.”

The Santa Cruz SPCA is a local nonprofit that is dedicated to providing pets and their owners with quality care and services. Hart says the organization has grown from its humble, “tiny ramshackle house” teeming with cats and dogs to an impressive pillar in the community.

The pantry has seen a drastic increase in demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. People in need are turning to them, but with no funding from local, state or federal government entities or the ASPCA, services are limited.

To meet the high demand and reach more people, the pantry has partnered with several local organizations including The Salvation Army, Twin Lakes Church, Community Connection and Harm Reduction. Pet food donations are picked up from the SPCA and given out to the patrons of these organizations.

The pantry has become integral in the lives of some Santa Cruz residents.

A Santa Cruz local who agreed to be interviewed but asked to have his name withheld said he has been coming to the pantry every week for nearly a year. “We’re very grateful.”

Debbie Falconer, lead volunteer, and other volunteers are up early each week making hundreds of pet food bags to disperse between the shelter and their partners.

According to Falconer, the pantry sees a wide range of people, from teenagers trying to care for their first pet to seniors in need of assistance. Some have visited the pantry every week for years.

Around 35% of the people the pantry serves are without homes, and the rest are struggling to get by. Falconer says she’s amazed how people are willing to give up paying rent or having enough food to eat in order to feed their pets.

But with such rapid growth, they are struggling to meet demands. The pantry is open to all donations, says Hart. Bags could be opened or used, so long as they are not expired and in the original packaging. The SPCA hopes to reach the entire Santa Cruz community, “We want to let them know that there’s an outlet here, and we can get that food into the hands of people that need it.”

To support the pantry, go to spcasc.org/support-our-work/ and select Heather’s Pet Food Pantry when prompted.